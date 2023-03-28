Philadelphia police say officer didn't use racial slurs in traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police investigated a traffic stop and determined an officer involved did not use racial slurs against a suspect.

Now the officer is back on full duty, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday.

Video of the incident, which was shared on social media, showed officers surrounding a vehicle during the stop in Germantown Thursday.

An update into the status of the internal investigation: pic.twitter.com/HN5UtE1Utv — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 28, 2023

One officer has his weapon drawn and the officer then tries to break the driver's window.

Outlaw says the department reviewed body-worn camera video from all officers present during the stop and "it has been determined that none of our officers utilized racial epithets as alleged."

"We take such accusations of our officers utilizing racial epithets seriously, and it's important to provide an update into the investigation," Outlaw said in a statement on Twitter. "However, it's equally important to clear the names of our officers when they are accused of utilizing racial slurs, as is the case here."

The traffic stop is still under investigation by the department's Internal Affairs Bureau.

The 30-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license and drug charges.