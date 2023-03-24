Watch CBS News
Internal investigation underway after traffic stop incident: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw says her department is conducting an internal investigation of a car stop.

Outlaw says they are aware of this video that's been posted on social media and the video shows Philadelphia police officers during the stop in Germantown Thursday.

One officer has his weapon drawn and the officer then tries to break the driver's window.

She calls the conduct by the officer "highly concerning."

The officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Outlaw says the driver was subsequently found to be in possession of a handgun.

