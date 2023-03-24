Internal investigation underway after traffic stop incident: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw says her department is conducting an internal investigation of a car stop.

Outlaw says they are aware of this video that's been posted on social media and the video shows Philadelphia police officers during the stop in Germantown Thursday.

One officer has his weapon drawn and the officer then tries to break the driver's window.

...Internal Affairs Investigation into the incident. All of the officers have been identified, and the primary officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation. — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 24, 2023

She calls the conduct by the officer "highly concerning."

The officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Outlaw says the driver was subsequently found to be in possession of a handgun.