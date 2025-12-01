As food banks struggle, Philadelphia Police Department donates to Philabundance before Giving Tuesday

Philadelphia police officers were loading up the wagons on Monday. But this time, these vehicles were packed with food to donate to those in need. It's a department-wide initiative that police leaders say was solidified in talking with their officers.

"Our police officers see them on a regular basis and report back to us. And we're taking the initiative through our partnership to make sure Philadelphians are getting what they need," said Inspector Michael Goodson, the department's Commanding Officer for Community Partnerships.

For the last two weeks, every police precinct in the city has been gathering food donations from officers, employees and community members. On Monday, all the donations were loaded up and sent off to Philabundance. PPD officials say this is the first time this has been a department-wide program, and it's usually left to individual precincts.

"We know a lot of our food pantries were running low on food. Philabundance really needed the help," Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram said.

"You guys know what's been happening over the last couple of months in this city, in the country, and in the region, and know that food insecurity is on the rise," Philabundance CEO Loree Jones Brown said while addressing a group of officers.

Jones Brown says throughout Philabundance's nine-county coverage area, around 700,000 people are food insecure.

"In the city of Philadelphia alone, that's one in three kids," Jones Brown said. "One in three kids aren't getting fed if they're not in school every day."

That rise also comes at a tough time for food banks across the nation. Many, including Philabundance, saw an uptick in requests for assistance during the federal government shutdown when federal workers weren't being paid, and SNAP benefits were paused.

"We're a little bit lighter from where we want to be. But the reality is we've really benefitted from the generosity of folks," Jones Brown said.

Officials say this year's Campout For Hunger event gathered more food than they've had in five years. And donations like that from Philadelphia police also help.

But leaders hope the generosity continues into Giving Tuesday, one of the largest donation days for nonprofits across the nation. Jones Brown said any donation to a food bank, whether it's food or money, goes a long way.

"Donate what you would purchase for your families," she said. "And if you're considering giving, $5, $10, any amount really helps us. The only way we're going to solve this is with community and with everybody coming together to help."

As for PPD's campaign, officials say it doesn't end Monday. They'll continue to post Philabundance drop boxes at every precinct across the city through the holiday season. Anyone from the community can also come in and donate there.

"They may be the individuals that need to be the recipient of that food and that love and that kindness down the line. So yeah, let's do it together," Goodson said.