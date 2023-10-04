Three officers shot in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood: police

Digital Brief: Oct. 4, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three officers were shot in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue. Police said officers responded to a home after shots were fired.

Authorities said the suspect shot at police and officers returned fire at the suspect. The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

All three officers were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.