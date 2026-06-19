3rd Philadelphia police officer injured in Wynnefield shooting released from hospital

The third Philadelphia police officer injured in a shooting in the Wynnefield section of the city this week is now being released from the hospital.

The officer exited Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Friday afternoon to applause and a gathering of fellow officers.

The shooting happened Saturday night at 54th and Arlington streets.

According to police, the officers were responding to a shooting scene in the area when they encountered a man who began arguing with them and pulled out a gun, before a firefight ensued.

Eric Franks, 57, was pronounced dead after the shooting. Franks was a local business owner and a retired Philadelphia firefighter and veteran. People who knew Franks said the incident was out of character for him and they hope to see a full investigation into the incident.

A sergeant who was hospitalized in the shooting was released Monday and an officer was released Tuesday.