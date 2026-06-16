Philadelphia police officer shot in Wynnefield released from hospital, 1 remains hospitalized

One of the Philadelphia police officers who was shot in the city's Wynnefield section over the weekend was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old officer who was released has been with the department for one year.

A sergeant who was also shot in the incident was released Monday afternoon, and another officer remains hospitalized. All three were treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dozens of members of the Philadelphia Police Department were at the hospital to show their support when the officer emerged.

All three officers were shot while investigating a reported shooting at 54th and Arlington streets Saturday night. During the investigation, a 57-year-old man, who has been identified as Eric Franks, confronted them and shoved the sergeant. Franks then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at officers, who fired back. Franks, who had a license to carry a firearm, was struck multiple times and died, according to police.

People who knew Franks said this is out of character for him and they hope to see a full investigation into the incident.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.