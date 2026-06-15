Philadelphia police sergeant released from hospital after shooting, 2 others who were wounded are stable

Dozens of police officers saluted a sergeant as he left Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

The 39-year-old, whom the department is not identifying due to security concerns, was one of three Philadelphia police officers shot Saturday night in the Wynnefield section of the city.

"Part of this is just making sure he knows he is valued, that his work is important," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The other two officers remain hospitalized but are expected to be OK.

Video from a police surveillance camera shows the sergeant placing a tourniquet on his bleeding leg. The commissioner said he was a veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

Police were at 54th and Arlington streets for reports of shots fired.

Police say while they were investigating, a man named Eric Franks approached and entered their crime scene. Franks was a local business owner and a retired Philadelphia firefighter and veteran. He became increasingly agitated, according to the officers, and in the video, you can see him shove the sergeant.

Police said while attempting to take Franks into custody, he pulled out a gun and shot at officers.

Police returned fire, killing Franks.

"Maybe the police were trying to de-escalate something and it just went left very fast," neighbor Maria Crespo said.

Police say the two officers still in the hospital may go home later this week. Both have had surgery, and one is recovering from a gunshot wound to the face.

People who said they knew Franks said arguing with police and then pulling out a weapon was out of character for him.

"We will find out what made Eric go like that," said one woman who did not want to share her name. "Eric is not like that, He's a very humble man."

They said they want to see the results of the investigation and how things took such a turn.

"I would like to know what caused such a mess," the woman said.