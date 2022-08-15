Watch CBS News
Sources: Philadelphia police increase patrols near federal offices in response to Mar-a-Lago FBI search

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

Local law enforcement say they're concerned about backlash after search of Trump's home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local law enforcement says they are concerned about backlash after the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. 

The FBI officially declined to discuss any increases in security at its Philadelphia field office following reports of an uptick in threats due to the bureau's search last week at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Joe Sullivan, retired Philadelphia Police deputy commissioner and counter-terrorism expert, says agents are heightening awareness of any potential threats.

"I'm sure they're doing some hardening of the facility here in Philadelphia, limiting the number of entrants, making sure all the cameras -- making sure the ingress and egress routes are covered physically," Sullivan said.

Sources with the Philadelphia Police Department say they've instructed officers to increase patrols and presence outside federal offices in Old City.

In the few moments Eyewitness News stood outside the property, armed guards inquired why we were there and left.

J.J. Klaver is a retired FBI and says security at these field offices and buildings is layered between multiple agencies. He adds some of the best intelligence is gathered from people who hear something and speak up.

"I think it's just worth reminding everybody that if they hear about threats or they hear people talking about committing violence against any law-enforcement agency, individuals or buildings or anything like that, they should alert their local police or the FBI," Klaver said.

Sources inside the Philadelphia Police Department say there has not really been an increase in their presence. However, they have been asked to more frequently patrol the area around the federal buildings in Old City.

