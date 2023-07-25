Philadelphia police announce 4 major grants for bikes, motorcycles

Philadelphia police getting new bikes, horses, K-9s thanks to $500K grants

Philadelphia police getting new bikes, horses, K-9s thanks to $500K grants

Philadelphia police getting new bikes, horses, K-9s thanks to $500K grants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police and the Philadelphia Police Foundation are announcing four major grants that will fund the purchase of new vehicles and animals for the department.

The grants will be used to purchase 12 new highway patrol motorcycles, 80 new police bicycles, six horses for the Mounted Patrol Unit and 3 bomb-sniffing K-9 officers.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, leaders of the foundation and other officials held a news conference on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to announce the grants.

Maureen Rush, the foundation's president, said the grants will support the staffing of bike patrols for 92 commercial corridors.

"This is called community policing folks, they're out there riding up and down commercial corridors," Rush said.

"These purchases align perfectly with my vision and strategy for violence reduction in Philadelphia, making the department stronger and the city safer," Outlaw said.

One of the bomb-sniffing dogs is already in service. The bikes and motorcycles are ready to be deployed now.

The final two horses of the six are coming soon and the final two bomb-sniffing K-9s are in training.

Thackray Crane Rental and Wawa helped fund the motorcycle purchases.