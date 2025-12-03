Philadelphia police escort body of Officer Andy Chan to headquarters: "An absolute legend in our department"

Dozens of Philadelphia police officers escorted the body of Andy Chan to the medical examiner's office at police headquarters on Wednesday.

He died Tuesday, and it was a somber scene as his colleagues gathered to honor his memory.

Chan, a former highway patrol officer, was critically injured on the job nearly seven years ago. A van hit him while he was riding his police motorcycle, causing a brain injury. He never returned to the force and needed around-the-clock care after the accident.

Those who knew Chan say his legacy lives on through the many lives he touched.

"Andy Chan was an absolute legend in our department. He meant so much to every single officer. Not just members of the department but throughout the Philadelphia community," Sgt. Eric Gripp said. "And when he was first injured all those years ago, the outpouring of support we received was unprecedented."

Friends said Chan was known for his beaming smile and infectious personality. Chan, who was 55, is survived by his wife and three children.

Funeral details have not been released.