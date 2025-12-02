Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan dies 6 years after crash left him critically injured

Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan, who was critically injured in a crash six years ago, has died, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) shared Tuesday.

"His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him," FOP Lodge #5 said in a social media post. "Andy died a hero and we will always remember and honor his sacrifice."

The organization did not share the specific cause of Chan's death.

In January 2019, Chan was riding his motorcycle to work as a highway patrol officer when he was hit by a 79-year-old driver in Northeast Philadelphia. Chan, a 24-year veteran of the force, suffered a significant brain injury and was kept on a ventilator for weeks after the crash.

Eventually, Chan was able to breathe on his own but required around-the-clock care.

Andy Chan and family Family photo

Investigators believed the crash was an accident.

Each December, Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation has raised money for Chan's family and other families of fallen law enforcement through the annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party. This year's event, the sixth since his accident, is scheduled for Dec. 12 at Craft Hall in Philadelphia.