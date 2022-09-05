Philadelphia Police Department hiring recruits through end of September
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for new recruits to help keep the streets safe. Police are accepting new applications from Monday through the end of September.
The starting salary is just under $60,000.
You must be at least 20 years old, but do not have to live in the City of Philadelphia to apply.
Click here for more information.
