New Philadelphia police officer continues family legacy dating back to 1918

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department welcomed 29 new officers to the force today and one of the new recruits truly is a "blue blood."

One of those new recruits is Joseph Banford, whose graduation on Friday is continuing a family legacy.

For the Banfords, watching a loved one walk across the stage to receive a diploma and become the newest member of the Philadelphia Police Department is a long-standing tradition.

"I had a lot of great men before me who kind of taught me to way," Joseph said.

Joseph's great grandfather Thomas was the first one to pave the way when he joined the force in 1918. Next came his grandfather, also named Thomas, who graduated in 1943. After that came his father, Captain Frank Banford who is a 37-year veteran.

"When I seen him on that stage, I couldn't be prouder. Brings tears to my eyes," Frank said.

"He's following a large line of police. He's got some big shoes to fill," Ruth Banford, Joseph's mother said.

Ruth says even though her son grew up watching his dad climb through the ranks, his decision to become a police officer was still a surprise to her.

"That was the last thing on our minds," she said. "When he started thinking about the police department, we said okay what about the FBI?"

Frank says he hopes the next generation of recruits can continue the work in improving relations between police officers and some communities.

"We're making a difference," Frank said. "I know what the news looks like, but the cops are still out there doing their job."

It's a job that's now become a right of passage for the Banfords spanning nearly 105 years within the Philadelphia Police Department.

"My motivation is my family seeing all the good that they've done in the city," Joseph, the new graduate said.

The new recruits along with Joseph will be starting their first official day of work this Monday. Congratulations to the whole class!