Philadelphia police charge man for 7 groping incidents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have charged a man who they say inappropriately touched multiple women while riding his bike around Center City and parts of South Philadelphia this week.

Police believe the man is responsible for three incident assaults that occurred on Sunday and four on Monday. In each incident, female victims told police the offender was a man riding a bike.

The first two incidents mentioned in a police statement happened on the 1700 block of South Broad Street in South Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The suspect was arrested at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of Reed Street.

