Philadelphia officer injured after patrol vehicle involved in collision in North Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer is expected to be OK after his patrol car was involved in a collision in North Philly Saturday evening.

Police said an officer from the 25th District was operating his assigned patrol vehicle when the car was involved in a crash near North 7th and West Luzerne streets in the Hunting Park neighborhood a little after 5:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be released after receiving medical treatment, police said.

According to a release from police, the crash happened while the officer was responding to a priority call and the officer's car sustained damage on the front passenger side after being hit by a car.

