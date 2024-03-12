Philadelphia's Police Athletic League elevates voice of city youth, helps kids reach their full potential

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday was not a typical day for 15 Philadelphia high school juniors and seniors sworn into city government positions for the day as part of the city's Police Athletic League (PAL).

The league has been a "beacon of hope" throughout the city's most under-resourced neighborhoods, providing opportunities for young people.

PAL operates 18 centers across Philadelphia and free programming for kids that build relationships with police officers.

"We can also be mentors ourselves," said Morgan Hicks, senior at Science Leadership Academy at Beeber. Hick is one of the 15 teens who participated in the league's 54th Annual PAL Day at City Hall. She served as the "Mayor for the Day."

Hicks has been involved with PAL since she was 6, when her grandmother, retired police officer Sharon Well introduced her to the league.

"With PAL being a free program, I feel it gives everyone opportunities to try new things to explore," Hicks said. "Being a PAL kid built the foundation for programs and activities I now enjoy as a senior."

Recently, that foundation has been shaken by the string of gun violence in the northeast, something Hicks and her friends have to think about along with their daily routines as students.

"It's scary to see that this could happen to anybody at any time, and I wish there was just more people looking out for us," Hicks said.

She says while programs like PAL provide hope, she wants more to be done to reduce gun violence starting at home.

"We have youth programs designed for youth to be off the streets, but I feel like we also need parents to be there for their children," said Hicks. "Making sure everything is OK at home. Making sure they are making the right choices."

It's those choices that truly make a difference for Hicks and others involved in PAL.