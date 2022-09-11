Philadelphia police asking for help identifying suspect in Center City SEPTA shooting

At least 14 people have been shot since Friday night in Philly, police say

At least 14 people have been shot since Friday night in Philly, police say

At least 14 people have been shot since Friday night in Philly, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting on a SEPTA platform in Center City. A 64-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon after an altercation with the suspect at the 19th Street trolley platform.

Police released photos of the suspect wanted on Sunday afternoon.

Police say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man.

The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Division at (215) 685-3334, call 911, (215) 686-8477 or submit a tip online at www.phillypolice.com.