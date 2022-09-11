Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police asking for help identifying suspect in Center City SEPTA shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting on a SEPTA platform in Center City. A 64-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon after an altercation with the suspect at the 19th Street trolley platform.

Police released photos of the suspect wanted on Sunday afternoon. 

Police say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man.

The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Division at (215) 685-3334, call 911,  (215) 686-8477 or submit a tip online at www.phillypolice.com.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

September 11, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

