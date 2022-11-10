Man wanted for alleged arson in Point Breeze: Philly police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a suspected arsonist in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood. Police say the man seen in the video above set a fire in the backyard of a home near 18th and Wharton Streets last Friday.
He was caught on camera carrying a red plastic gasoline container.
Police say they found that container at the home.
