Man wanted for alleged arson in Point Breeze: Philly police

By CBS3 Staff

Man wanted for allegedly setting fire in backyard of Point Breeze home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a suspected arsonist in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood. Police say the man seen in the video above set a fire in the backyard of a home near 18th and Wharton Streets last Friday.

He was caught on camera carrying a red plastic gasoline container.

Police say they found that container at the home.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 4:48 PM

