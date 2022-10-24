Philadelphia hopes World Series will be home run for tourism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials are hoping the World Series will be a home run for Philadelphia's tourism industry. From hotels to bars and restaurants, many business people are predicting -- and some are already seeing -- a boost to Philly's economy.

"Philly's a sports town," Canopy Hotel sales director Ryan Todd said.

Inside the Canopy Hotel in Center City, workers are making their rounds after the Phillies' big win Sunday afternoon.

"Everybody's pumped, people coming in," Todd said. "You can see people last night partying."

Todd says he expects the Canopy Hotel to sell out when the Phillies play at home next week as excitement continues to build.

"I heard you can see the ghost of Ben Franklin flying his kite down Broad Street because of all the electricity in the air," he said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said there were no serious problems after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series on Sunday. While there were some minor arrests Sunday, city officials praised the way Phillies fans celebrated on South Broad Street.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is now giving thanks to fans after they turned South Broad into a big party for all of Sunday night.

"We've had a tough couple of years," Kenney said. "And the joy that I experienced yesterday when that ball hit [Bryce Harper's] bat, I knew it was gone and I knew it was a historic moment in baseball history, Phillies history and the place erupted."

Despite a huge police presence, some people were seen climbing poles. Others were dancing in the street, but officials say there were no serious problems.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw thanked the city on Twitter.

Yesterday was a magical day for our city. A huge thank you to our residents and visitors for showing the world that we've been here before, & we know how to party responsibly. Let's bring that same energy forward through the World Series! Go @Phillies!! #RingTheBell 👀@TroyFinner pic.twitter.com/QKr5phBOHt — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) October 24, 2022

"Yesterday was a magical day for our city. A huge thank you to our residents and visitors for showing the world that we've been here before, & we know how to party responsibly, Outlaw wrote on Twitter. "Let's bring that same energy forward through the World Series! Go @Phillies!!"

Security camera video from inside the Hilltown Tavern in Fairmount shows a massive crowd of people cheering and celebrating after Sunday's win.

"It was unbelievable to see just the crowd," Hilltown Tavern owner Roger Hillanbrand said.

Hillanbrand says now comes the preparation for when the Phillies play the World Series at home. He's tripling his food prep and he is busy pre-ordering supplies.

"Obviously," Hillanbrand said, "when Philly sports teams do well it draws so many people to the restaurant industry."

Officials with Visit Philadelphia are predicting the World Series will have a big economic impact on many businesses in the city, both next week and beyond.

"When we see those images of the Philadelphia skyline as you pan before a game or right before a commercial, we can't pay for that advertising," Visit Philly president Angela Val said. "That is a way for people who might not know a lot about Philadelphia to get to know us."

City officials say they will re-grease the light poles ahead of next week's games.