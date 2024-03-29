Philadelphia Phillies release hype video featuring Chase Utley, Bryson Stott for 2024 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Phillies are celebrating 20 years at Citizens Bank Park in 2024, and after nearly getting managing partner John Middleton's trophy back the past two seasons, the Fightins are "tired of knocking on the door."

The Phillies on Friday morning released their hype video hours before their Opening Day game against the Atlanta Braves. Fans can watch the video on the Phillies' social media accounts as well as YouTube.

"It's time to make more history. Our team story is not done. It's barely been written," Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott said in the video. "We're here for the long haul and the long ball. It's been a fun two decades, but this is the only looking back we're doing because we're tired of knocking on the door. It's time to kick it down."

Stott and Phillies legend Chase Utley narrate the 1 minute, 42 second-long video.

The video pays tribute to memorable moments throughout the Bank's 20-year history - from Aaron Rowand running into the center-field wall to Jim Thome, from heartbreak to the 2008 World Series championship.

Here is the full transcript of the Phils' hype video:

Chase Utley: "For 20 years, our house has experienced a lot. Triumph, defeat, heartbreak. Euphoria. It's been home to legends and legends in the making. We've watched homegrown kids grow up here and welcome friends who became family. Like our fans, this place has developed a reputation and that's just the way we like it. And in a city bursting at the seams of history, our house has its fair share. But it's not time to harp on history." Bryson Stott: "It's time to make more history. Our team story is not done. It's barely been written. We're here for the long haul and the long ball. It's been a fun two decades, but this is the only looking back we're doing because we're tired of knocking on the door. It's time to kick it down."

The Phillies open the 2024 season at 3:05 p.m. Friday after the club pushed its Opening Day back one day because of forecasted rain.

Fans headed to the Bank will be treated to new food options but also a new bag policy. Gates open at 12:35 p.m. with pre-game festivities beginning at 2:20 p.m.