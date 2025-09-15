South Philadelphia 10-year-old turns love for Phillies Phanatic into designs that give back

Philadelphia girl is using her Phillies Phantic inspired T-shirt design to give back to CHOP

Nothing compares to the excitement of your first Phillies game: the players, the cotton candy, and of course, the Phanatic. For 10-year-old Devin Cassidy, that first night at Citizens Bank Park turned into something even more memorable — a mission.

"I randomly drew this and was like, 'Dad, look at this,'" Devin recalled. "He said, 'Awesome!'"

That doodle became her very own Phanatic-inspired T-shirt. Soon, her entire family was sporting her one-of-a-kind design at South Philly's Philadium restaurant.

Devin's dad, Ryan Cassidy, knows a thing or two about Philly spirit. He's the founder of PhillyGoat, an apparel company celebrating the city's culture and sports teams. But this time, he says, Devin is sharing in the spotlight.

"The fact that she came to me — and we watched so many Phillies games together — it's special," Ryan said.

For Devin, the designs are more than just creative expression. They're rooted in personal experience.

"Because I was once sick and it wasn't fun, I wanted to help other kids who were sick and hurt," she said.

Devin donates a portion of her sales to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was treated for ARFID (Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder) following a choking scare.

Now healthy and thriving, Devin beams when she sees others wearing her shirts. "It's cool," she said simply, pointing to the colors and drawings that make her creations pop.

And while she takes in inspiration at Phillies games — cheering under the lights with her dad by her side — her work continues at home. Devin is now collaborating with her younger brother, who has autism, on a brand-new shirt design.

You can find Devin's designs at PhillyGoat.com.