Philadelphia Phillies trade outfielder Jake Cave to Colorado Rockies

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With just days to go until Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Sunday that the team is parting ways with outfielder Jake Cave.

Cave, who joined the Phillies after being claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles before the 2023 season, has been traded to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations, the team said.

According to the Phillies, the 31-year-old hit .212/.272/.348 in 65 games for Philadelphia last year, and made 38 plate appearances this spring.

Cave was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB draft by the New York Yankees and spent parts of six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, from 2018 to 2022.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 1:52 PM EDT

