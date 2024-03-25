Philadelphia Phillies' 2024 Opening Day roster appears set after Jake Cave trade, final cuts

A Gallen of Questions with Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Whit Merrifield and Orion Kerkering

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Day roster appears to be set, and Johan Rojas has emerged as the likely everyday starting center fielder.

The Phillies on Sunday traded Jake Cave to the Colorado Rockies, optioned infielder Kody Clemens to Triple A Lehigh Valley and reassigned pitchers Andrew Bellatti and José Ruiz to minor league camp.

Rojas hit .170/.200/.264 in 17 spring training games in Florida, with a 16.4% strikeout rate - down from 25.6% last season and 33.3% in the playoffs. Phillies manager Rob Thomson highlighted the 23-year-old's improvements over the spring production.

"He's improving," Thomson told MLB.com. "For me, as long as he doesn't get buried, we're a better team with him on the club. We are. Just because of the defense."

Who is on the Phillies' Opening Day roster?

Barring any further moves between now and 3:05 p.m. Thursday, here's what the Phillies' Opening Day roster will look like.

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Infield: Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Whit Merrifield, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner

Outfield: Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas, Kyle Schwarber (DH)

Starting pitchers: Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez, Spencer Turnbull

Relievers: José Alvarado, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, Luis Ortiz, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm

Injured list: Dylan Covey, Orion Kerkering, Rafael Marchan, Michael Rucker, Taijuan Walker

The Phillies could still make changes before Thursday's season opener against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Just last season, the Phils acquired Pache from the Oakland Athletics the day before the season began.