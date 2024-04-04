Philadelphia Phillies fan looking for people who found his lost phone at Xfinity Live!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Phillies fan is looking for the people who found his lost phone on Opening Day.

Chris Nady was hanging out at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia after the game when he lost his phone. Within 10 minutes, it was turned into security.

When Nady got the phone back, he found selfies of the people he believes found the phone and turned it in. He's asking people on social media to help him locate these friendly fans who helped him find his phone so quickly.

Photos of the fans who have found a missing phone and turned it in to security at Xfinity Live.

"I owe them a couple beverages and a solid thank you!" Nady wrote on Facebook.

Look for a familiar face on CBS Philadelphia tonight at 6pm, and 8pm! They noticed my post on a Phillies page, where I... Posted by Chris Nady on Thursday, April 4, 2024

"If I found somebody's phone, I probably would do the same thing," he said about the selfies.