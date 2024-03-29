Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies lose 9-3 to Atlanta Braves in Opening Day showdown at Citizens Bank Park

By Frederick Sinclair

Manager Rob Thomson on the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves rivalry ahead of Opening Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies were dominated by the Atlanta Braves 9-3 on Opening Day at Citizen's Bank Park. The Braves secured a decisive win in what kicked off the 20th season at Citizen's Bank Park.

The highly-anticipated game ended in disappointment for the Phillies as they were taken down by the Braves and their all-star pitcher Spencer Strider, who had 8 strikeouts.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the game was postponed due to forecasted rain, adding to the anticipation for Friday's showdown.

Phillies' ace pitcher Zach Wheeler put up 5 strikeouts and allowed 5 hits.

The matchup carried added significance as it marked a rematch from the 2023 NLDS, where the Phillies emerged victorious with a 3-1 series win.

The Phillies and Braves will play two more games in South Philadelphia this weekend.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 6:49 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

