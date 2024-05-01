Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper welcomes 3rd baby with wife Kayla

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla welcomed their third child in April. They shared on Instagram Wednesday that her name is Kamryn Ray Harper. 

Kamryn was born April 22 weighing 6 pounds 11 ounces, according to a post the couple shared on Instagram.

Kamryn will join two older siblings, Brooklyn and Krew, at the Harper home.

Harper missed three games last month for paternity leave. Since returning to the dugout on April 25, Harper has had five hits and scored three runs in seven games. He hit a home run in his first game back

