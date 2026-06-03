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Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez's historic scoreless streak ends vs. San Diego Padres

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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Cristopher Sánchez's historic scoreless streak ended Wednesday night vs. the San Diego Padres in the top of the seventh inning. 

The Philadelphia Phillies left-handed pitcher allowed a run when Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill hit a single that scored first baseman Ty France to make it a 1-1 game.

Sánchez went 50 2/3 innings without allowing a run, which is the fifth-longest streak in MLB history. He only trails Orel Hershiser, Don Drysdale, Walter Johnson and Jack Coombs.

Sánchez's scoreless streak began on April 30 vs. the San Francisco Giants. Last week, he broke Grover Cleveland Alexander's 115-year-old Phillies record by going 44 2/3 innings without giving up a run. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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