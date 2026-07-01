Bonner-Prendie community heads to New York to see alum Kevin McGonigle

About 50 people from the Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School community in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, left their Phillies gear at home Wednesday to celebrate one of their own.

CBS News Philadelphia was there on Wednesday as the group left for New York to see Bonner-Prendie alum Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers take on the Yankees.

McGonigle grew up in Aldan idolizing Phillies legend Chase Utley. The 21-year-old plays shortstop and third base for the Tigers and has quickly blossomed into a star for Detroit in his rookie season.

Entering Wednesday's game, McGonigle is hitting. 283 with an .812 OPS, six home runs, 18 doubles, 30 RBIs and 54 walks to 51 strikeouts and a 4.4 bWAR.

McGonigle is considered to be a potential superstar and signed an eight-year, $150 million extension in April.

His former high school community is proud of him.

"We're really excited, trying to coordinate this as soon as we found out he was drafted and the schedule came out," Liz Farren, chair of the math department at Bonner-Prendie, said. "We were trying to figure out where to go see him."

"I have my sharpie and my jersey," Trish Phillips, whose son coached McGonigle, said. "I have my hat. I've been around a bit watching Kevin. I went to see him in Michigan in the minors for the Whiptecaps. He was amazing. Everybody loved him there."

Members of the Bonner-Prendie community say they're now following the Tigers' season and rooting for McGonigle.

Unfortunately, McGonigle's first game in Philadelphia will have to wait at least another season. The Phillies play the Tigers in July, but the series is in Detroit.

First pitch of the Tigers-Yankees game on Wednesday is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.