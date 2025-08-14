Philadelphia Phillies to use 6-man rotation when Aaron Nola returns on Sunday

Meet the team behind the Phillies PhanaVision who set the mood for home games at Citizens Bank Park

Meet the team behind the Phillies PhanaVision who set the mood for home games at Citizens Bank Park

Meet the team behind the Phillies PhanaVision who set the mood for home games at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that he will utilize a six-man rotation beginning this weekend when Aaron Nola returns from the injured list.

Nola is lined up for the series finale Sunday at Washington. The 32-year-old right-hander is coming back from a right ankle sprain.

Left-hander Ranger Suárez takes the mound on Monday against the Mariners. The NL East leaders also have ace right-hander Zack Wheeler, lefties Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo, and right-hander Taijuan Walker.

Thomson said he isn't sure how long he is going to use the six-man rotation.

"Once for sure and then we've got some other ideas how to attack this thing as we move forward," he said.

Philadelphia starters lead the majors with 687 1/3 innings pitched. Sánchez is up to 150 2/3 innings, and Wheeler is at 144 2/3.

"Just getting some of these guys some extra rest cause we've been grinding on them pretty hard all year," Thomson said before the opener of a four-game set against the Nationals. "The one downside to it is you've got to take somebody out of your bullpen, so you're a little short there but we'll just have to figure it out."

Nola hasn't pitched in the majors since May 14. He posted a 2.19 ERA in three rehab starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley while striking out 17 batters in 12 1/3 innings.