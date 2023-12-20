Philadelphia forecast: Cool start Wednesday, sunny and seasonable afternoon

NEXT Weather: Cool start Wednesday, sunny and high of 47 in the afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Colder and drier air is here, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Expect clear skies and lighter winds over the next few days, with an increase in the clouds by Friday into Saturday.

Bundle up before heading out the door Wednesday morning. The day starts with temperatures in the 20s, but lighter winds will make the day more bearable than Tuesday. High Wednesday of 47 degrees.

Clouds increased by the start of the weekend, though conditions will remain dry.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, you'll have to wait for another chance next year.

Christmas Eve will have temps in the upper 40s with sun and clouds, and Christmas Day will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

Our next chance of rain isn't until Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: High of 47, sunny and quiet

Thursday: High of 46, low of 31, mostly sunny. Winter officially begins

Friday: High of 40, low of 27, a little colder

Saturday: High of 46, low of 31, cloudy

Sunday: High of 50, low of 37, clouds and some sun

Monday: High of 52, low of 36, mild

Tuesday: High of 56, low of 41, rain returns