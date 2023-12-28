Philadelphia weather: Rain tapering off, flooding remains a concern Thursday afternoon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia picked up another 1.06 inches of rain as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, making this now the fifth wettest December on record. But that could change again Thursday as new rain reports come in.
Rain will taper off Thursday morning, leaving us with low clouds and areas of fog. Expect some drizzle and light showers, but temperatures wills stay very mild for late December with highs again in the 50s.
Flood concerns
Localized flooding remains a concern for some areas Thursday. Smaller streams and creeks are likely to crest in the morning, while larger rivers, like the Schuylkill River, are forecast to crest later this afternoon.
The Schuylkill is forecast to crest around 1 p.m. at 11.9 feet, which could lead to flooding and road closures along Kelly Drive, the Route 1 offramp to Ridge Avenue and MLK Drive.
A Flood Watch has been canceled for some South Jersey and coastal counties, but remains in effect for the rest of the area until 7 p.m.
Looking ahead
A few more rain showers are possible on Friday, but after that expect a dry end to 2023. Temps will be cooler this weekend, but back to seasonable with highs in the mid-40s.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Thursday: High of 53, showers late
Friday: High 53, low of 43, mainly dry
Saturday: High of 46, low 37, cooler
Sunday: High of 47, low of 34, mostly cloudy
Monday: High of 47, low 35, seasonable temps
Tuesday: High of 43, low of 31, partly sunny
Wednesday: High of 46, low 31, partly cloudy
