Philadelphia weather: Rain tapering off, flooding remains a concern Thursday afternoon

NEXT Weather: Rain tapers off Thursday morning, but flooding remains a concern

NEXT Weather: Rain tapers off Thursday morning, but flooding remains a concern

NEXT Weather: Rain tapers off Thursday morning, but flooding remains a concern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia picked up another 1.06 inches of rain as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, making this now the fifth wettest December on record. But that could change again Thursday as new rain reports come in.

Rain will taper off Thursday morning, leaving us with low clouds and areas of fog. Expect some drizzle and light showers, but temperatures wills stay very mild for late December with highs again in the 50s.

Flood concerns

Localized flooding remains a concern for some areas Thursday. Smaller streams and creeks are likely to crest in the morning, while larger rivers, like the Schuylkill River, are forecast to crest later this afternoon.

The Schuylkill is forecast to crest around 1 p.m. at 11.9 feet, which could lead to flooding and road closures along Kelly Drive, the Route 1 offramp to Ridge Avenue and MLK Drive.

A Flood Watch has been canceled for some South Jersey and coastal counties, but remains in effect for the rest of the area until 7 p.m.

FLOOD WATCH UPDATE | The Flood Watch has been cancelled for some of our South Jersey and coastal counties, but remain in effect for the rest of the area until 7pm. Flooding will remain possible as water continues to run off into stream, creeks and rivers. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/CSeyQEApPw — Meteorologist Grant Gilmore (@GrantGilmoreWX) December 28, 2023

Looking ahead

A few more rain showers are possible on Friday, but after that expect a dry end to 2023. Temps will be cooler this weekend, but back to seasonable with highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day forecast for Dec. 28, 2023 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday: High of 53, showers late

Friday: High 53, low of 43, mainly dry

Saturday: High of 46, low 37, cooler

Sunday: High of 47, low of 34, mostly cloudy

Monday: High of 47, low 35, seasonable temps

Tuesday: High of 43, low of 31, partly sunny

Wednesday: High of 46, low 31, partly cloudy