Philadelphia weather: Cloudy and seasonable Tuesday, rain moves in midweek

NEXT Weather: Cloudy and seasonable Tuesday, rain moves in midweek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures are finally back to seasonably normal Tuesday for most of the Delaware Valley. Highs are near 43 degrees with cloudy skies.

However, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Tuesday morning until 1 p.m. Wednesday for the Poconos and northern area. Light icing, accumulations of about a tenth of an inch, and snow are possible.

Weather headlines, Jan. 23, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Tonight clouds start to thicken ahead of the first in a multi-day series of storms to cross the area. We could see a few stray showers later Tuesday and during the day Wednesday, and because temps will drop close to freezing tonight, there's a slight chance for some minor icing near the city. However, the threat is very low for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

Temperatures surge on Wednesday, and we can expect the bulk of the rain to fall from Wednesday night until midday Friday.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week before conditions clear out on Friday. We could see some sunshine on Saturday a during the day, but another system will bring more rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Rain radar for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

But with the rain comes much warmer temperatures.

By late week, temps will climb to the 50s and potentially even into the 60s on Friday.

That means most of the snow we got last week will be melted by the weekend.

Temperatures drop slightly Sunday into Monday, when we'll see another chance for rain.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, Jan. 23, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday: High of 43, cloudy

Wednesday: High of 42, low of 35, shower early before more steady rain later

Thursday: High of 55, low of 39, rounds of rain

Friday: High of 61, low of 52, AM shower and warm

Saturday: High of 53, low of 42, sun to clouds

Sunday: High of 46, low of 43, rain again

Monday: High of 42, low of 34, clearing

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

