NEXT Weather: Mild temperatures, chance of rain returns before Christmas in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday, the first full day of winter was every bit of a winter day with high temperatures only in the middle 30s across much of the Delaware Valley. The high temperature at Philadelphia International Airport was only 36 degrees, making it the coldest day in 300 days since Feb. 25 when the high temperature was also 36 degrees. The normal high temperature for late December is 44 degrees.

For those, not quite ready for the winter chill, you're in luck. Temperatures will steadily climb over the next few days with highs climbing back to above normal territory by Christmas Eve. The chance of rain, however, will also return by Christmas Eve.

High pressure centered over southeastern Canada will shift east which will bring in more of a southeasterly wind across the Philadelphia area and allow for temperatures to climb back into the mid-upper 40s Saturday afternoon. A relatively weak storm system pushing east out of the Midwest will keep cloud cover around for a good portion of the day, but a few peeks of sun will be possible.

That system will weaken as it moves into the Northeast, but it will still begin to spread a few light showers over the region late Saturday night through the first half of the day on Sunday. While the chance of rain will be relatively low a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out under otherwise generally cloudy skies.

By Sunday afternoon the skies should begin to clear as temperatures make their way back to near 50 degrees through the second half of the day.

Dry and mild weather will persist into Christmas day as temperatures jump back into the middle 50s Monday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

The stint of dry and mild weather will be relatively short-lived with the next weather maker on the move. By Tuesday, a strong area of low pressure will move east of the Rocky Mountains and bring widespread showers into the eastern United States. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty in exactly how this storm system will evolve, but there will be the possibility of yet another wind and rain event in the Northeast.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches could result in flooding due to the already saturated ground and swollen streams and creeks after the strong storm that moved through last Monday. Gusty conditions will also be possible through the middle of next week which should be monitored due to all of the decorations up for the holiday.

The Next Weather Team of meteorologists will continue to monitor this system and the potential impacts that it will bring to the region.

