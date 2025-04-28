New photos of suspects wanted in 2024 murder of Imhotep student at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia released

Police have released new photos of two suspects wanted for an unsolved murder at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia. The March 2024 shooting killed an Imhotep Institute Charter High School student and wounded four others.

According to police, one of the two alleged shooters was wearing a distinctive, dark hoodie with "EMOTIONAL" on the front and "DON'T GET EMOTIONAL IT'S ONLY BROKEN PROMISES" on the back. The second suspect wore a light-colored hooded jacket.

Philadelphia Police Department

The shooting happened on March 4, 2024, at a SEPTA bus stop in the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue. Police said a group of 15 juveniles was about to board a bus when two people walked up and began firing multiple rounds around 3:45 p.m.

Dayemen Taylor, 17, was fatally struck, and two other Imhotep students and two adults, including a woman in her 70s, were shot, police said. According to police, several others suffered graze wounds in the shooting.

After the shooting, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the 17-year-old student was targeted.

The SEPTA bus stop is about two blocks from Imhotep.

When talking about the shooting, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner teared up, promising "just and appropriate consequences" in the case.

"A juvenile who has now lost his life, we have a 70-year-old woman. Excuse me," Krasner said, pausing during a press conference after the shooting. "We have a 70-year-old woman with a grocery cart on a bus who was struck in the head with a bullet and survived, most likely, because of the thickness of the glass and movement of the bus.

"We have another person on this bus, and I'm not going to say who, who is a medical worker, who spends time caring, among others, for victims of shootings. We have other young people shot in this process. This is an absolute outrage. It will be solved. Those responsible will be vigorously prosecuted and get the just and appropriate consequences in this case."

There's a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction.