Police officer falls off motorcycle on I-95 in Philadelphia during motorcade to food charity event

A crash involving a police officer on a motorcycle is blocking traffic on I-95 southbound in Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the highway as a group of officers on motorcycles took part in a motorcade heading to the WMMR radio "Camp Out for Hunger" event.

As the motorcycles passed Washington Avenue just before 8 a.m., the footage shows one motorcycle officer appear to brush against or strike a van that was pulled over to allow the police to pass. The officer then appears to lose control of the bike, fall into the roadway and into the path of another motorcycle officer, who then struck the officer in the road.

The motorcade stopped at the scene for several minutes, blocking multiple lanes of traffic during rush hour.

The officers in the motorcade started to get moving again around 8:15 a.m., but traffic is still snarled.

We've reached out to Philadelphia police for more on the officer's condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.