Hector Rodriguez, Philadelphia officer wounded in weekend shooting, remains hospitalized, police say

Philadelphia police officer Hector Rodriguez, who was wounded in the shooting that left another officer dead on Saturday, remains hospitalized.

Rodriguez, a 33-year-old father of five, was shot 12 times early Saturday morning on the 100 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

Philadelphia Police Department officer Hector Rodriguez was injured on Oct. 10, 2026, when a gunman opened fire on him and other officers. Officer Shane Seiber was killed. CBS News Philadelphia

Officer Shane Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the department and father of two, was shot and killed in the same incident.

Eric Lewis has been arrested and charged with killing Seiber, wounding Rodriguez and shooting at nine other officers. The other officers were not hurt.

Lewis was acquitted in a prior murder case due to a "deeply troubled investigation" that involved another officer's romantic relationship, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said earlier this week.

Philadelphia Police Department officer Shane Seiber was killed on Oct. 10, 2026, when a gunman opened fire on him and other officers. Officer Hector Rodriguez was injured. Philadelphia Police Department

An online fundraiser for his family says Rodriguez is currently "fighting for his life and undergoing numerous surgeries."

Philadelphia police, the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 are supporting the officers' family with resources and care. Philadelphia police are also working with GoFundMe to prevent fraudulent fundraisers, the department said in a post on Facebook.