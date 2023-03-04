Watch CBS News
Headstones vandalized at West Oak Lane cemetery: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Multiple headstones at a West Oak Lane cemetery were vandalized with paint and explicit writing sometime before Friday, Philadelphia police said.

Police were called to the Northwood Cemetery early Friday for reports of the vandalism. The cemetery is on the 1500 block of Haines Street in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

The headstones had black, blue and red paint poured on them.

Police are still working to determine what day and time the vandalism occurred.

Most of the affected headstones were older, but one had been placed down two weeks ago.

