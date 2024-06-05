High humidity around Philadelphia Wednesday, scattered storms fire up this afternoon and evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a few days of hot temps and sunshine, our next weather maker moves into the region Wednesday.

The day starts out cloudy with some areas of fog and then turns sunny from about 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Scattered showers and storms start to fire up in the afternoon and evening, and while this system doesn't look like it'll produce any severe weather, localized downpours are possible because of the high humidity.

A stray shower could possibly impact Wednesday night's Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park as well. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday night radar CBS Philadelphia

Overnight, a more organized system will cross the Delaware Valley that could bring with it a few overnight rumbles of thunder and heavier rain.

Rainfall trend for the next 24 hours CBS Philadelphia

Thursday's shaping up to be a bit drier but even more humid, with a mix of sun and clouds and another chance for a stray storms in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front set to move through Thursday night will help drop those high dew points and clear things out for Friday, though a few clouds and sprinkles could pop up in the Poconos.

Dewpoint forecast CBS Philadelphia

Weekend outlook

The weekend is trending on the drier and brighter side at this point thanks to that lower humidity.

There's still a chance for a stray shower Sunday night, but overall the weekend in Philadelphia looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 82, humid with PM storms

Thursday: High of 84, low of 70, scattered storms

Friday: High of 83, low of 65, sunny and less humid

Saturday: High of 79, low of 61, sunny and nice

Sunday: High of 80, low of 63, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 79, low of 61, some sun and showers

Tuesday: High of 82, low of 61, mostly sunny