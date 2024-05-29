Watch CBS News
Philadelphia musician uses ancient Chinese instrument to connect Asian American seniors with their heritage

By Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A professional musician from Center City is helping connect Asian American seniors with their culture. Qin Qian has played the erhu, a two-stringed Chinese violin, for 52 years.

Every week, she teaches seniors at Jin Se Nian Hua Adult Day Care Center in Chinatown how to play the instrument.

"When I teach the erhu, I think the senior citizens make more happier," Qin said.

Seniors say the lessons bring them closer to home. Erhu is played widely in China.

"She [Qin] is a very warm-hearted teacher and she's very skillful with the instrument," Yang Meng Sheng, 94, said. "So I like to learn from her."

Qin takes pride in sharing the melodies of Chinese culture throughout Philly. She performs at churches, schools and community centers.

"I hope when I'm age 90, 95, that I still can play on the stage," Qin said.  

Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 6:39 PM EDT

