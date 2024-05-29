Philadelphia musician uses ancient Chinese instrument to connect Asian American seniors with their heritage

How an ancient Chinese instrument is helping Asian American seniors connect with their heritage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A professional musician from Center City is helping connect Asian American seniors with their culture. Qin Qian has played the erhu, a two-stringed Chinese violin, for 52 years.

Every week, she teaches seniors at Jin Se Nian Hua Adult Day Care Center in Chinatown how to play the instrument.

"When I teach the erhu, I think the senior citizens make more happier," Qin said.

Seniors say the lessons bring them closer to home. Erhu is played widely in China.

"She [Qin] is a very warm-hearted teacher and she's very skillful with the instrument," Yang Meng Sheng, 94, said. "So I like to learn from her."

Qin takes pride in sharing the melodies of Chinese culture throughout Philly. She performs at churches, schools and community centers.

"I hope when I'm age 90, 95, that I still can play on the stage," Qin said.