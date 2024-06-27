Mayor Cherelle Parker to announce Philadelphia schools included in year-round pilot program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor Cherelle Parker will reveal the next phase of her administration's plan to implement year-round schooling in Philadelphia's public schools Thursday, a key element of Parker's election campaign and 100-day action plan.

At 10 a.m., Parker, along with School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington and other public and charter school officials, will discuss the mayor's "Full Day Full Year" initiative, which would extend school hours and programming, and eventually, the number of days students spend in school throughout the year.

During that press conference, Parker is expected to announce the list of Philadelphia schools that will be included in a pilot program this fall.

Speaking at a city council meeting in late April, Watlington told councilmembers that he and the mayor were looking at 20 schools to include in the pilot program for the 2024-25 school year. The focus for those schools in the first year would be an extended day program.

"For year one, we are looking to expand before and after school and to layer on some enriching activities," Watlington said. "The Mayor has been very clear that we ought to have state-of-the-art chess and STEM and robotics, the things that extend reading, math, science, but that are also fun and engaging that give our kids. Things that they're really interested in."

Watlington went on to tell the council that after year one, the district would work on extended summer programming. Then for the 2025-26 school year, the district would work to extend the full school year calendar for the 20 pilot schools.

"We eliminate the long break in the summer, but they'll get breaks during the year," he said. "So they won't go to school 365 days or 300 days a year. They'll have holidays and they'll have small breaks built in."

Earlier this month, the city council gave preliminary approval to Parker's $6.3 billion "One Philly" budget, which includes $239 million for her educational priorities.

Included in that funding, support for extended-day and "extended-year enrichment" opportunities. Parker has also said she plans to invest in modernizing the city's schools.

The mayor and a coalition of leaders, including public and charter school leaders, lawmakers and union heads, came together in June to voice their support for a Pennsylvania House bill that would inject $5.1 billion in new state funding to schools across the Commonwealth over seven years. Philadelphia public schools would see $1.4 billion in that time and $242 million in new money for the upcoming school year.

At the time, Watlington said the money would be "significant" and help the district fund a variety of areas. House Bill 2370 passed 107-94, but faces an uncertain future in the GOP-controlled state Senate.