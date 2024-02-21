SEPTA getting $317M for new cars on Market-Frankford Line: Hear from Mayor Parker, Sens. Casey, Fetterman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is about to get 200 new rail cars for the Market-Frankford Line thanks to a new federal grant.

The agency is receiving $317 million from the Federal Transit Administration's Rail Vehicle Replacement Program. It's the largest grant in the program's history, topping a previous $200 million record given to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Federal Transit Administrator Nuria Fernandez is visiting the area to discuss the new funding going to Philly, as well as Baltimore and Chicago.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman will be at a news conference in Upper Darby to discuss the funding. You can watch the full announcement in the player above.

A spokesperson for Fetterman said this $317 million is the largest grant SEPTA has ever received - topping a $96 million grant from the 2022 American Rescue Plan.

The funding for the FTA's rail funding blitz came from the Biden administration's 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

Casey, Fetterman and some of the Philadelphia region's House Reps. - Mary Gay Scanlon, Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan - signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seeking additional money as SEPTA faces a looming fiscal cliff.