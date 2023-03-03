Philly mayor candidates hit debate stage on the Arts at the Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- So who will make the next budget proposal to city council?

Some of the candidates for Philadelphia mayor took to the debate stage Thursday night.

"Everyone here is deeply disturbed with the issues that are facing Philadelphia today," James DeLeon said. "That's why you see everyone on this stage running for mayor."

Nine mayoral candidates took center stage for a debate on the Arts at the Kimmel Center.

"The next mayor has an opportunity to build out the city," Maria Quinones-Sanchez said.

Each shared their visions for the future and funding of the arts and their dedication to the cultural economy in Philadelphia.

"The arts community needs a seat at the table," Jeff Brown said.

"Philadelphia needs the loudest, proudest cheerleader for the arts for the culture institutions, communities and working artists and creators who come out of every part of Philadelphia," Helen Gym said.

"And not only are the arts an economic engine, but I believe arts are a human necessity, and they are part of what makes our communities and city the amazing place that it is," Rebecca Rhynhart said.

The debate lasted about an hour and half.

Moderators asked an array of questions.

Some candidates addressed what they would tackle as mayor -- public safety was one of them.

"Philadelphians should expect more and deserve better from our city," Derek Green said. "We all know that the number one issue is gun violence."

"We have a violence crisis, we have an affordable housing crisis, we have a jobs crisis, poverty and education," Allan Domb said. "In the short term, we need to get the violence under control."

"There is nothing that will come in between our ability to make sure we are safer, cleaner, greener with access to economic opportunity," Cherelle Parker said.

While each approach on how to run the city differed -- they all shared a love for the city and vow to make it a better place in office.

"We have different approaches but we have amazingly the same desire, the same wants for ourselves, our families, our neighborhood, our communities and our city," David Oh said.