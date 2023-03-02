Kenney's budget: More money for police, anti-violence programs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gave his final budget proposal to Philadelphia City Council Thursday. Much of the $6.1 billion proposal focuses on crime prevention.

Mayor Jim Kenney's budget includes more money for Philadelphia police and anti-violence programs.

It speaks to the pressing need given the city, for a second time, saw more than 500 homicides last year.

"There is no higher priority for our administration," Kenney said.

Mayor Jim Kenney's final budget proposal aims to tackle gun violence.

"A national crisis of gun violence that is causing heartbreak and pain for too many families and communities across Philadelphia," he said.

Kenney's proposal includes giving police $855 million, that's up more than 8% from last year.

$22.5 million of that would go towards a new forensics lab.

Nearly $10 million would upgrade facilities, including the 39th District in Nicetown.

There's also $1 million over 5 years for the recruitment of officers of color.

And more money would be focused on the strategic placement of police.

"We're also committing $9.2 million over five years to operation pinpoint which deploys additional police resources where violent crime occurs the most," Kenney said.

His proposal also calls to increase funding by $25 million for anti-violence programs to $233 million. That's up from $208 million last year.

"You have to be intentional to put your money where the mission is," Kyle Morris, founder of The Eco Foundation, said.

He works in West Philadelphia works to make the city safer for children and is glad to see the extra funding for groups like his.

"If we're going to end violence in the city we must fund nonprofit organizations … to end structural violence," Morris said.

"We can't move fast enough on this issue," Kenney said.

Kenney also repeatedly urged state lawmakers to help cities like Philadelphia who are struggling with gun violence.

"The common denominator in every fatal shooting is a weapon," Kenney said. "And we need to be able to adopt gun policies that are saving lives in other states and other cities."

The budget does not include a property tax hike.

City council will make some changes to the budget before it's approved by June.