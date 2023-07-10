New timeline of Kingsessing mass shooting leads to questions of dispatch mishap

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police announced a new timeline to the Kingsessing mass shooting on Sunday.

Police now say the first victim – Joseph Wamah Jr. – was killed nearly two days before the shooting spree and officers were dispatched to the wrong area of the city.

"I'm traumatized," Josephine Wamah, the sister of Joseph, said. "I feel like I have PTSD all over again."

Josephine Wamah spoke only to CBS News Philadelphia, saying this new information about her brother's death just means more heartache for the family.

"This is just unfortunate all across the board," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Philadelphia police say Joseph Wamah Jr. – one of five victims thought to be killed in the July 3's Kingsessing mass shooting – was actually murdered 44 hours before.

And there's a 911 call to back that up.

"We have been able to determine that Philadelphia police received one 911 call at approximately 2 a.m. on the morning of July 2," Outlaw said.

Police said that call was reportedly placed by a neighbor in the 1600 block of South 56th Street.

But when officers were dispatched to check out the report, they were sent to North 56th – roughly three miles away.

"One, six, zero, zero, North 56th Street, it's gonna be gunshots heard from inside a home," the audio of the 911 call said.

"I think in the conversation, they never used north or south, and an error was made. Someone placed it in the wrong location," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Police say Kimbrady Carricker – the suspect in the Kingsessing mass shooting – is still believed to have killed Joseph Wamah Jr.

But the dispatch mishap is leading to questions – if officers were sent to the right address – could Monday's mass shooting have been prevented?

"While it may have given us an investigative lead, the likelihood of cutting that off what happened later on, we just don't know," Outlaw said.

So far, police haven't made a connection between Joseph Wamah Jr. and Carricker. But Josephine Wamah maintains her brother's death was a random act of violence.

"We didn't even know you. We never seen you. How do you do that? How do you go up in someone's house and just do that to them, and chase them down like that?" Josephine Wamah said.

Police say there is an active investigation into what went wrong and why officers weren't dispatched to the correct shooting scene.

No motive has been released in the shooting of Joseph Wamah Jr. or the mass shooting the following night.