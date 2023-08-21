Man ID'd after killed in mass shooting at West Philadelphia birthday party

1 killed, 8 others wounded in West Philadelphia shooting at block party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed during a mass shooting at a West Philadelphia birthday party over the weekend. Philadelphia police said Monday that 19-year-old Kevin July was killed in the shooting.

Eight other people were injured in the shooting, police said. All eight are stable.

The mass shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Creighton Street.

The victims range in age from 17 to 51. Five women, two teen girls and two men, including July, were shot, according to officials.

July was shot several times in his face and body, and died just before 6 a.m., police said.

Police said a large crowd gathered for a birthday party Saturday, but by 1:30 a.m., officers responded to several 911 calls.

Forty shell casings were found in the area of the shooting, investigators said Saturday.

There are still no arrests and the motive is unknown, police said.