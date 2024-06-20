Watch CBS News
Car connected to Philadelphia shooting that injured 7 people found; police searching for shooters

Police find car that may be connected to North Philadelphia shooting
Police find car that may be connected to North Philadelphia shooting 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car believed to be connected to a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia was found Thursday, according to police.

Investigators were seen on a block of Morton Street off Washington Lane in East Germantown around noon with a car that fit an earlier description provided by Philadelphia police.

In Wednesday's shooting on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street, police said a car, later identified via surveillance video as a 2004-2008 Acura TSX, pulled up on the block just before 6:30 p.m.

police-responding-to-shooting.jpg
Police on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night. A car pulled up and the men inside shot seven people, according to police. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Police said three men - two wearing all black, and one wearing all white - began shooting, hitting the seven victims.

The victims were:

  • A 46-year-old woman who was shot in the foot
  • A 29-year-old woman shot in the thigh
  • A 23-year-old man shot in the buttocks
  • A 19-year-old man shot in the back
  • A 34-year-old woman shot in the hand
  • A 16-year-old woman with a graze wound on her abdomen and another on her thigh
  • An 18-year-old woman shot in the buttocks.

All of the victims were treated at Temple University Hopsital with the exception of the 16-year-old, who was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Police said the victims were in stable condition.

A Philadelphia police spokesperson did not address questions from CBS News Philadelphia on whether an arrest was made in the shooting or if any possible suspects were detained.

"This is developing and when we receive additional information it will be shared," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

