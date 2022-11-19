Thousands of runners race Philadelphia Marathon this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Marathon returns to the city this weekend. The half marathon is set to kick off at the Ben Franklin Parkway and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The city has blockades set up all around the race route, with trash trucks lining the parkway. It is also where runners will be leaving from the start line as part of the Dietz and Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon.

Though the temperatures are less than pleasant, these runners don't care. Organizers expect about 28,000 runners to compete in Philadelphia this weekend.

For many runners, the Philadelphia Marathon is about much more than beating their personal best. The marathon has partnered with the American Association for Cancer Research and established a team of runners for research.

We spoke with one of them Friday, a man who's been running this race for nearly three decades and who's proud to help raise money for an organization that strives to accelerate innovation in cancer science.

"It's really nice to have a race like this that's affiliated with such a great cause," Mark Sullivan, a runner, said. "A lot of big races are sponsored by banks or shoe companies, but this race has partnered with a charity, and so they're raising the money for cancer. So it's a very worthwhile cause and it keeps you inspired to be out there."

CBS3 also spoke with the race director, who was quick to point out this event benefits the city in many more ways.

"It's tremendously important," Kathleen Titus, the race director, said. "You have to have this iconic sporting event that's something the city owns, the city manages, the city produces. So, we're proud to be here. It fills hotel rooms, the economic development impact on the city, from the restaurants to the shopping. People come with their families, loved ones. And again, because we have race distances that start from something short like an 8K or kids fun run, up to a half marathon, the whole family can come out and participate."

The race on Saturday kicks off with the Dietz and Watson Half Marathon at 7 a.m., followed by the Rothman Orthopedics 8K at 11 a.m. and a kid's run at noon. This all leads up to the big one, the Philadelphia Marathon, on Sunday morning.

If you are planning to head to Center City, make sure to check out all the road closures and bus detours.