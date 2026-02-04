Watch CBS News
Philadelphia looking for artists to design Boyz II Men mural

It's long overdue, and now Philly's own Boyz II Men will be honored with a mural in the city that gave them their start.

Mural Arts Philadelphia announced it's looking for an artist or team of artists to design a mural honoring the homegrown, four-time Grammy winning R&B group's contributions to music and culture as the city celebrates America's 250th anniversary.

Along with designing the mural, the chosen artist may also lead the painting, according to Mural Arts. The mural will be located at 1122 South Broad Street in South Philadelphia, near Washington Avenue, and cover approximately 2,000 square feet.

Applications are due by Feb. 13 with a project dedication expected in June 2026.

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 4: Boyz II Men perform the national anthem prior to the start of the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

The total fee for the lead artist is $20,000, Mural Arts said, with the chance for additional funding for assistants, equipment and other materials.

The "Motownphilly" and "End of the Road" singers have sold tens of millions of album copies and are members of the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the R&B Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 the group was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Boyz II Men is currently touring with New Edition and Toni Braxton on the "New Edition Way Tour," which will make a stop at Philadelphia's Liacouras Center on Sunday, March 15.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now.

