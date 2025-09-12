Philadelphia starts removing loading zones on Spruce and Pine streets after court order

Dozens of loading zones along Spruce and Pine streets in Philadelphia are being removed less than three months after they were installed.

The reason the city put in the loading zones was to give residents and delivery vehicles a place to pull over and unload because it's now illegal to stop a car in a bike lane, even for just a minute but a court order last month prohibited the city from moving forward with the loading zones, which eliminated dozens of parking spots along Spruce and Pine streets.

The injunction required the city to stop all work related to the loading zones after a lawsuit was filed by a neighborhood group called Friends of Pine & Spruce. Some say the loading zones took away too much parking and weren't adequate for some residents who need to be able to pull up in front of their house and therefore block the bike lanes for short periods of time.

"I think the bicycle advocates do not realize the needs of the residents who are elderly and infirm, and also people who have infants and other needs to juggle — a lot of things when they're loading or unloading or getting into or out of their house," said Paul Boni, a member of Friends of Pine & Spruce.

But now, without the loading zones, people have nowhere to legally pull over and unload because a new law went into effect over the summer prohibiting people from stopping their car in the bike lane, even for a few minutes. Cars could previously park in the bike lane for up to 20 minutes before getting ticketed.

"The city tells us to just stop in the middle of the street. That doesn't really make sense but also, you know, just removing spots and taking them out of circulation is not a good idea either," Boni said.

Some cyclists fear this is a step in the wrong direction for street safety and their ultimate goal of concrete-protected bike lanes could be even more out of reach.

"I think it's really a shame," Jessie Amadio, a member of the advocacy group Philly Bike Action, told CBS News Philadelphia. "These loading zones were really popular. They were obviously working, both in keeping the bike lane free of cars but also giving people a place to unload their groceries."

A spokesperson with the city told CBS News Philadelphia: "The City is complying with the court's order, and there is no enforcement of the loading zones regulation currently. We are working to temporarily remove the loading zone signs on Spruce and Pine streets during the course of the litigation."