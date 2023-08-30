Philadelphia leaders working to keep kids safe inside and outside the classroom

Philadelphia leaders working to keep kids safe inside and outside of school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia students will head back to the classroom in less than a week. The first day of school is Sept. 5 and city leaders are working on ways to keep students safe after a violent school year last year.

"The hours after school are critical time for young people who are at a risk for unsafe behavior when they're not engaged," Vanessa Garrett, Deputy Mayor for the Office of Children and Families, said.

District numbers show during the 2022-23 school year, 231 active students were shot and 33 killed. City leaders this year are taking a more active role in providing after-school activities from parks and rec programs to outside community organizations.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"This fall, the Office of Children and Families will engage more than 7,100 students and about 136 out-of-school time programs across the city," Garrett said.

School leaders are also expanding their school safe zones program this year. It's a partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department sending officers to specific areas identified using crime data.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says you'll notice the police presence.

"These added resources will actually amplify the presence of officers in some of our more challenged neighborhoods," she said.

The district is also engaging with community groups to help in keeping students safe. Officials announced they'll be expanding their Safe Pathway Program. The Institute for the Development for African American Youth was a leader in this program last school year taking on 13 schools in its first year.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"I would call the first year an active one and a challenging one," James Washington IV said.

Washington with IDAAY says they're certainly not giving up and are expanding to at least 16 schools this fall. He says their workers act as the eyes and ears on the street.

"More of a companionship between our workers and the youth so they get to know them a little better," Washington said. "They get to trust them, they confide in them if they are facing issues in school."

Mayor Jim Kenney also announced the city has hired 650 crossing guards but is looking for more and IDAAY says they're hiring as well.